Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Nutrien stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

