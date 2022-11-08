Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stake Raised by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. 208,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

