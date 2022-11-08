NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,708,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $259,004,000 after purchasing an additional 349,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 85,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 185,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 330,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a market capitalization of $356.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

