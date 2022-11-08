NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. The company had a trading volume of 506,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $362.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.53.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

