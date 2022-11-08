NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 720,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

