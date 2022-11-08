O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.8 %

OI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 2,324,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,701. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

