OKC Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, OKC Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for about $16.19 or 0.00088949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

