Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OLLI opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

