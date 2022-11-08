OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

