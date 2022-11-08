OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 315.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

