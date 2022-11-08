OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

