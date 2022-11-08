OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 450.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.