ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. 36,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.