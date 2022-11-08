Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.51 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.25 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 26.7 %

Shares of OPRT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,316. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 88.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

