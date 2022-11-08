Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.