Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

