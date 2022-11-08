Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

