Oppenheimer Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $40.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

DOCN opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

