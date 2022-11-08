Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.67. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.