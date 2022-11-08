Orchid Market Cap Hits $63.02 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Orchid has a market cap of $63.02 million and $3.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,770.50 or 1.00025741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00046468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00241221 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

