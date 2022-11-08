Orchid Market Cap Reaches $61.76 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $61.76 million and $5.39 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,335.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008614 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00041874 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00235504 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

