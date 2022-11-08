Orchid Price Tops $0.0913 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.06 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,532.16 or 1.00136301 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008715 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00237281 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

