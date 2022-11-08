Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director David Granot Sells 743 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Granot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ORA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $100.09. 506,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,252. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 136,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 121.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

