Otter Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.91 on Tuesday, hitting $324.16. 19,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

