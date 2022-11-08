Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys 25,846 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 3.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

