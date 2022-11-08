Otter Creek Advisors LLC Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises 3.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,649. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.