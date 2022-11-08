Otter Creek Advisors LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Azenta comprises 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Azenta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $23,087,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $7,922,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

AZTA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $124.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

