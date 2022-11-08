Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.77

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Outset Medical Stock Down 5.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
