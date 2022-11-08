Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.77

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Outset Medical Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

