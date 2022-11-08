Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $341,813.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $341,813.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,363.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00310133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00117227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00745072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00559103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00224846 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,624,502 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

