Oxen Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $12.13 million and $365,124.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,073.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00322205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00117029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00749251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.02 or 0.00558903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00227854 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,627,893 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

