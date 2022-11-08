Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 141,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,022. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

