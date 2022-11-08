Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.30. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 13,660 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.54.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
