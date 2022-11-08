Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.