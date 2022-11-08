Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.10 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Papa John’s International by 63.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

