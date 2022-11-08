Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.44 and a 200 day moving average of $268.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.18.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

