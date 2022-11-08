Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005375 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $941.81 million and $17.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001265 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

