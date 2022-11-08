Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of PAYA opened at $8.71 on Monday. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares during the last quarter. Atairos Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

