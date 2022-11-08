Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $284.46.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Paylocity by 652.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

