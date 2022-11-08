PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $230.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

