PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,568 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

