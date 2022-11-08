Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Penumbra Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of PEN opened at $178.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -217.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

