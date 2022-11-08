Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

PBR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,967,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,629,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

