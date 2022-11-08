Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 324,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

