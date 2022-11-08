Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

PM opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

