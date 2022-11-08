PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of PCK opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
