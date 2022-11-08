Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PDO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares during the period.

