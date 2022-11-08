Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PDO opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.
Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
