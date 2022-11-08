PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PHK opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
