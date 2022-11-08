PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PHK opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the period.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

