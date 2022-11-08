PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PMF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

