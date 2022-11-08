Piper Sandler Raises Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Price Target to $6.75

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $6.75 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $324.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.