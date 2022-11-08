Piper Sandler Raises Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Price Target to $6.75

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $6.75 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $324.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

