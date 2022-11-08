Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Up to $61.63

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.63, but opened at $65.55. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 49,802 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 106.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

